Electricity Information 2018

Electricity Information provides a comprehensive review of historical and current market trends in the OECD electricity sector. It provides an overview of the world electricity developments covering world electricity and heat production, input fuel mix, supply and consumption, and electricity imports and exports. More detail is provided for the 35 OECD countries with information covering production, installed capacity, input energy mix to electricity and heat production, consumption, electricity trades, input fuel prices and end-user electricity prices. It provides comprehensive statistical details on overall energy consumption, economic indicators, electricity and heat production by energy form and plant type, electricity imports and exports, sectoral energy and electricity consumption, as well as prices for electricity and electricity input fuels for each country and regional aggregate.

Electricity Information is one of a series of annual IEA stat ist ical publ ications on major energy sources; other reports are Coal Information, Natural Gas Information, Oi l Information and Renewables Information.