Electricity Information 2016

Electricity Information provides a comprehensive review of historical and current market trends in the OECD electricity sector, including 2015 provisional data. It provides an overview of the world electricity developments in 2014 covering world electricity and heat production, input fuel mix, supply and consumption, and electricity imports and exports. More detai l is provided for the 34 OECD countries wi th information covering production, instal led capacity, input energy mix to electricity and heat production, consumption, electricity trades, input fuel prices and end-user elect rici ty prices. I t provides comprehensive stat ist ical detai ls on overall energy consumption, economic indicators, electricity and heat production by energy form and plant type, electricity imports and exports, sectoral energy and electricity consumption, as well as prices for electricity and electricity input fuels for each country and regional aggregate.

Electricity Information is one of a series of annual IEA stat ist ical publ ications on major energy sources; other reports are Coal Information, Natural Gas Information, Oi l Information and Renewables Information.