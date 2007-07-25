Electricity Information 2007

Electricity Information provides a comprehensive review of historical and current market trends in the OECD electricity sector, including 2006 preliminary data. It brings together in one volume essential statistics on electricity and heat, therefore providing a strong foundation for policy and market analysis. Part I of the publication provides an overview of the world electricity developments in 2005, covering world electricity and heat production, input fuel mix, supply and consumption, and electricity imports and exports. Part II of the publication provides a corresponding statistical overview of developments in the world and OECD electricity and heat market. Part III provides, in tabular form, detailed and comprehensive statistical coverage of the power and heat industry developments for each of the 30 OECD member countries and for OECD and IEA regional aggregates. It provides comprehensive statistical details on overall energy consumption, economic indicators, electricity and heat production by energy form and plant type, electricity imports and exports, sectoral energy and electricity consumption as well as prices for electricity and electricity input fuels for each country and regional aggregate.