IEA Electricity Information 2006 brings together in one volume the latest basic statistics compiled by the IEA on electricity and heat production. It also includes information on installed capacity, consumption, trade and prices. Part I of the publication provides a statistical overview of developments in the markets for electricity and heat in the OECD 30 Member countries, as well as input fuel prices, end-user electricity prices in US dollars and corresponding exchange rates used. Part I also includes some non-OECD countries’ statistics on electricity production, imports and exports and heat production. Part II provides, in tabular form, a more detailed and comprehensive picture of the power and heat industry developments for 30 individual OECD Member countries.