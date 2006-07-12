IEA Electricity Information 2006 brings together in one volume the latest basic statistics compiled by the IEA on electricity and heat production. It also includes information on installed capacity, consumption, trade and prices. Part I of the publication provides a statistical overview of developments in the markets for electricity and heat in the OECD 30 Member countries, as well as input fuel prices, end-user electricity prices in US dollars and corresponding exchange rates used. Part I also includes some non-OECD countries’ statistics on electricity production, imports and exports and heat production. Part II provides, in tabular form, a more detailed and comprehensive picture of the power and heat industry developments for 30 individual OECD Member countries.
Electricity Information 2006
Report
Electricity Information
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report5 September 2019
-
Report25 August 2018
-
Report20 August 2017
-
Report6 September 2016
-
Report6 August 2015
-
Report19 August 2014
-
Report13 August 2013
-
Report26 July 2012
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023