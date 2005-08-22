This volume contains comprehensive information on electricity and heat production for OECD and non-OECD countries. Part I provides cross-country summary tables showing production, installed capacity, consumption, electricity trade, and prices for electricity and input fuels. Part II contains more detailed tables for each of the 30 OECD countries and regions showing energy consumption, economic and population growth, electricity production and consumption, heat production, electricity imports and exports, sectoral energy and electricity consumption and prices for electricity and electricity input fuels.
Electricity Information 2005
Report
Electricity Information
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report5 September 2019
-
Report25 August 2018
-
Report20 August 2017
-
Report6 September 2016
-
Report6 August 2015
-
Report19 August 2014
-
Report13 August 2013
-
Report26 July 2012
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023