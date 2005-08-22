Electricity Information 2005

This volume contains comprehensive information on electricity and heat production for OECD and non-OECD countries. Part I provides cross-country summary tables showing production, installed capacity, consumption, electricity trade, and prices for electricity and input fuels. Part II contains more detailed tables for each of the 30 OECD countries and regions showing energy consumption, economic and population growth, electricity production and consumption, heat production, electricity imports and exports, sectoral energy and electricity consumption and prices for electricity and electricity input fuels.