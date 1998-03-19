Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Efficiency and Distribution in Computable Models of Carbon Emission Abatement

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/840432141271
Authors
Joaquim Oliveira Martins, Peter Sturm
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Oliveira Martins, J. and P. Sturm (1998), “Efficiency and Distribution in Computable Models of Carbon Emission Abatement”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 192, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/840432141271.
Go to top