Since gaining independence in 1991, one of Slovenia's priorities has been to invest in education. The Ministry of Education, Science and Sport has been widely reforming its education system and investing its limited resources in the construction of buildings and their equipment for all levels of education. The government is working to overcome the problems it has encountered.
Educational Facilities in Slovenia
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Policy paper14 December 2023