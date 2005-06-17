Education Policy Analysis 2004

The 2004 edition of Education Policy Analysis contains state-of-the-art reviews of policy issues and international developments in the role of non-university institutions in widening access to tertiary education and in making it more diverse and relevant; how countries can gain educational returns from their investments in educational ICT; the challenges that lifelong learning poses for schools; and how tax policies can help to foster lifelong learning. The 2004 edition also includes a summary of recent major education policy changes across a wide range of fields in OECD countries.