The 2004 edition of Education Policy Analysis contains state-of-the-art reviews of policy issues and international developments in the role of non-university institutions in widening access to tertiary education and in making it more diverse and relevant; how countries can gain educational returns from their investments in educational ICT; the challenges that lifelong learning poses for schools; and how tax policies can help to foster lifelong learning. The 2004 edition also includes a summary of recent major education policy changes across a wide range of fields in OECD countries.
Education Policy Analysis 2004
Report
Education Policy Analysis
Abstract
