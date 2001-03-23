Education Policy Analysis 2001

As pervasive technological change and growing interdependence among countries contribute to restructuring economic activity and shaping everyday life, lifelong learning's value grows. How far have countries progressed toward lifelong learning for all? Who is being left behind, and in what ways? How might schools evolve to address remaining gaps?

In this special edition of Education Policy Analysis prepared as background for the 2001 meeting of OECD education ministers, these questions and others are explored. The analysis shows that progress and success in realising lifelong learning for all depend on clarity in framing objectives for lifelong learning and appropriate information for monitoring policy experience and examining policy options. The five chapters in this book draw upon the policy experience and trends in OECD countries to examine: -- promising directions for lifelong learning policies; -- country performance in realising lifelong learning outcomes; -- differences in participation in lifelong learning, including along a so-called "digital divide"; -- competencies demanded in the knowledge economy; -- alternate futures for schools.