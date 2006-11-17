Education Policy Analysis 2006

Education Policy Analysis draws on international perspectives to provide analysis of key education policy challenges and initiatives. This 2005-6 edition provides a window on this rich international experience with chapters on the 2006 Meeting of Education Ministers, how to meet teachers’ aspirations and enhance motivation, using formative assessment to help all students succeed, gender differences and mathematics, and policy directions for the growing international market in higher education.
