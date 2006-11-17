Skip to main content
Education Policy Analysis 2006

Focus on Higher Education
https://doi.org/10.1787/epa-2006-en
OECD
Education Policy Analysis
English
OECD (2006), Education Policy Analysis 2006: Focus on Higher Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/epa-2006-en.
