Education Policy Analysis 1998

As ever greater value is placed on people's skills, knowledge and attitudes, the demand for learning and relearning over a lifetime is increasing. What are the current patterns of participation in education and other forms of learning, from infancy through adult years? What policy orientations have been adopted by governments to advance lifelong learning? To what extent do existing policies and practices take into account the new ways young people and adults will need to learn and the choices, interests, experiences and circumstances of learners themselves? These are some of the questions addressed in this new edition of Education Policy Analysis. In the light of OECD Education Ministers' forward-looking lifelong approach to learning, this book covers experience and policy in OECD countries on: - access and participation in education and training; - changes in the teaching process and new roles for teachers; - pathways through initial education to employment; - financing tertiary education through students.