Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Education, Alcohol Use and Abuse Among Young Adults in Britain

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbqvsh57g0-en
Authors
María del Carmen Huerta, Francesca Borgonovi
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Huerta, M. and F. Borgonovi (2010), “Education, Alcohol Use and Abuse Among Young Adults in Britain”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 50, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbqvsh57g0-en.
Go to top