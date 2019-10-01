Skip to main content
Educating 21st Century Children

Emotional Well-being in the Digital Age
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b7f33425-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Educational Research and Innovation
Edited by Tracey Burns and Francesca Gottschalk
Cite this content as:

Burns, T. and F. Gottschalk (eds.) (2019), Educating 21st Century Children: Emotional Well-being in the Digital Age, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b7f33425-en.
