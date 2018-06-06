Skip to main content
Economic valuation in 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) regulation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ef67fa08-en
Authors
Alistair Hunt, Nick Dale
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hunt, A. and N. Dale (2018), “Economic valuation in 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) regulation”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 131, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ef67fa08-en.
