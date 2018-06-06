This paper gives an overview of economic assessments of the benefits of the control of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP), an organic solvent, used in a number of sectors. Health risks associated with the manufacture of NMP include the risk of stillbirth and developmental retardation to pregnant workers, as well as a variety of chronic and acute effects, including respiratory effects.
Economic valuation in 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) regulation
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
Abstract
