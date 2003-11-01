Skip to main content
Economic Reconstruction in Post-Conflict Transitions

Lessons for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/543874706427
Authors
Graciana del Castillo
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

del Castillo, G. (2003), “Economic Reconstruction in Post-Conflict Transitions: Lessons for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 228, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/543874706427.
