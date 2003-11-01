Economic Reconstruction in Post-Conflict Transitions

The purpose of this paper is to develop a strategy for PCT in the DRC, drawing from the experience of other countries that have gone through this triple transition. These experiences will be used to identify the tasks that need to be carried out in the DRC, to illustrate domestic policies that have worked and those that have failed, and to exemplify the financial and technical assistance that the international community could offer to facilitate the transition and the problems of integrating and coordinating such assistance.

Although a rigorous analysis of the political and economic developments in the DRC is well beyond the scope of this paper, a brief description of some of these developments is necessary to understand the daunting PCT challenges facing the DRC, as well as to draw lessons from previous experiences. At the same time, although the strategy for PCT in the DRC will focus on economic reconstruction, political and human rights issues will be mentioned in as far as they ...