Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Economic Policy Reform and Growth Prospects in Emerging African Economies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/886414788068
Authors
Patrick Guillaumont, Sylviane Guillaumont Jeanneney, Aristomene Varoudakis
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Guillaumont, P., S. Guillaumont Jeanneney and A. Varoudakis (1999), “Economic Policy Reform and Growth Prospects in Emerging African Economies”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 145, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/886414788068.
Go to top