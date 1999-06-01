Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Economic Opening and the Demand for Skills in Developing Countries

A Review of Theory and Evidence
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/722638700667
Authors
David O’Connor, Mariarosa Lunati
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

O’Connor, D. and M. Lunati (1999), “Economic Opening and the Demand for Skills in Developing Countries: A Review of Theory and Evidence”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 149, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/722638700667.
Go to top