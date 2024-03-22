Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Economic Instruments in Environmental Policy

Lessons from the OECD Experience and their Relevance to Developing Economies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/754416133402
Authors
Jean-Philippe Barde
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Barde, J. (1994), “Economic Instruments in Environmental Policy: Lessons from the OECD Experience and their Relevance to Developing Economies”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 92, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/754416133402.
Go to top