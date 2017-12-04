Skip to main content
Economic globalisation, inequality and the role of social protection

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c3255d32-en
Authors
Andreas Bergh, Alexandre Kolev, Caroline Tassot
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bergh, A., A. Kolev and C. Tassot (2017), “Economic globalisation, inequality and the role of social protection”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 341, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c3255d32-en.
