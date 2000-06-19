Skip to main content
Economic Effects of the 1999 Turkish Earthquakes

An Interim Report
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/233456804045
Authors
Alexandra Bibbee, Rauf Gönenç, Scott Jacobs, Josef Konvitz, Robert Price
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Bibbee, A. et al. (2000), “Economic Effects of the 1999 Turkish Earthquakes: An Interim Report”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 247, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/233456804045.
