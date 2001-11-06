Economic Aspects of Taxi Accessibility

Taxi transport is a vital part of the modern transport system providing door-to-door services around the clock. In line with trends in other forms of transport, taxis too need to improve their accessibility for older and disabled people.



This report is a result of dialogue between governments and the taxi profession and includes data from 14 countries on national taxi services, looking at the structure of the taxi trade, the use of taxis by disabled and older people and cost implications of accessible taxis.



This report sets out a range of actions to be taken by governments and the taxi profession so that this mode of transport can, in a profitable way, provide accessible affordable transport for all.