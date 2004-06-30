Economic Aspects of Extended Producer Responsibility

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), a policy approach in which the responsibility of the waste from a consumer good is extended back up to the producer of the good, is developing and expanding in OECD countries. Governments find that these schemes can provide a new and flexible approach to reduce the upward trend of waste from consumer products. To address these issues, OECD organised a workshop in December 2002, which was hosted by the Japanese Ministry of Environment, in Tokyo. This book contains selected papers presented at this workshop.