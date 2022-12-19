Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Deposit-refund systems and the interplay with additional mandatory extended producer responsibility policies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a80f4b26-en
Authors
Frithjof Laubinger, Andrew Brown, Maarten Dubois, Peter Börkey
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Laubinger, F. et al. (2022), “Deposit-refund systems and the interplay with additional mandatory extended producer responsibility policies”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 208, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a80f4b26-en.
Go to top