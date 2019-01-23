Skip to main content
Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and the Impact of Online Sales

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/cde28569-en
Authors
Mark Hilton, Chris Sherrington, Andrew McCarthy, Peter Börkey
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hilton, M. et al. (2019), “Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and the Impact of Online Sales”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 142, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cde28569-en.
