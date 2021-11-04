Skip to main content
Modulated fees for Extended Producer Responsibility schemes (EPR)

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2a42f54b-en
Authors
Frithjof Laubinger, Andrew Brown, Maarten Dubois, Peter Börkey
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Laubinger, F. et al. (2021), “Modulated fees for Extended Producer Responsibility schemes (EPR)”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 184, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2a42f54b-en.
