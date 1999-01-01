This book represents one of the first analyses of the role of e-commerce in the broader economy, and addresses such issues as the impact of e-commerce on employment and on society as a whole, as well as its contribution to economic growth and efficiency.
Economic and Social Impact of E-commerce
Preliminary Findings and Research Agenda
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
