Early Career Teachers

Pioneers Triggering Innovation or Compliant Professionals?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4a7043f9-en
Authors
Alejandro Paniagua, Angelina Sánchez-Martí
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Paniagua, A. and A. Sánchez-Martí (2018), “Early Career Teachers: Pioneers Triggering Innovation or Compliant Professionals?”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 190, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4a7043f9-en.
