This report presents a new effort to collect comprehensive metadata for DynEmp and MultiProd, two OECD distributed microdata projects that collect information to analyse employment dynamics and productivity in a harmonised way across countries. It gives an overall description of both projects, presents the methodologies used for the data collection, summarises the main features of the data by country and provides further country-specific information.
DynEmp and MultiProd: Metadata
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Abstract
