DynEmp and MultiProd: Metadata

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3dcde184-en
Authors
Isabelle Desnoyers-James, Sara Calligaris, Flavio Calvino
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Desnoyers-James, I., S. Calligaris and F. Calvino (2019), “DynEmp and MultiProd: Metadata”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2019/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3dcde184-en.
