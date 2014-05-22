Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

DynEmp: A Stata® Routine for Distributed Micro-data Analysis of Business Dynamics

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rscddd4-en
Authors
Chiara Criscuolo, Peter N. Gal, Carlo Menon
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Criscuolo, C., P. Gal and C. Menon (2014), “DynEmp: A Stata® Routine for Distributed Micro-data Analysis of Business Dynamics”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2014/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rscddd4-en.
Go to top