Drying Wells, Rising Stakes

Towards Sustainable Agricultural Groundwater Use
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264238701-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Studies on Water
Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), Drying Wells, Rising Stakes: Towards Sustainable Agricultural Groundwater Use, OECD Studies on Water, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264238701-en.
