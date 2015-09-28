Groundwater has provided great benefits to agriculture irrigation in semi-arid OECD countries, but its intensive use beyond recharge in certain regions has depleted resources and generated significant negative environmental externalities. The report provides a characterisation of the diversity of groundwater systems, reviews policies in OECD countries, and proposes a package of recommendations to ensure that groundwater can sustain its services to agriculture and contribute to climate change adaptation.
Drying Wells, Rising Stakes
Towards Sustainable Agricultural Groundwater Use
Report
OECD Studies on Water
Abstract
