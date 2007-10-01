Latin America has put its faith in democracy and the market economy. Efficient, fair and equitable fiscal policy can help foster development and consolidate democracy. * This Policy Insights is based on the Latin American Economic Outlook 2008.
Does Taxation Rhyme with Democracy?
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
