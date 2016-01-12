In 2012, 15-year-old students spent over two hours on line each day, on average across OECD countries. The most common online activities among 15-year-olds were browsing the Internet for fun and participating in social networks, with over 70% of students doing one of these every day or almost every day. Students who spent more than six hours per day on line outside of school were more likely to feel lonely at school, arrive late and perform at lower levels in mathematics. On average across OECD countries, 7% of students spend this much time on line during a typical weekday.
Does it matter how much time students spend on line outside of school?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
Abstract
