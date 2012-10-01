- Most 15-year-olds in OECD countries have some understanding of environmental issues and feel that threats to the environment are a serious concern for them and/or for other people in their country.
- Scientific understanding of the environment is key if students are to have a realistic appreciation of environmental challenges facing humanity. Students without sufficient knowledge of science consistently underestimate the time needed to find solutions to such environmental problems as what to do with nuclear waste or how to stop the loss of plant and animal species.
Do Today's 15-Year-Olds Feel Environmentally Responsible?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
