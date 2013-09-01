- Most students enjoy orderly classrooms for their language-of-instruction lessons.
- Socio-economically disadvantaged students are less likely to enjoy orderly classrooms than advantaged students.
- Orderly classrooms – regardless of the school’s overall socio-economic profile – are related to better performance.
Do Students Perform Better in Schools with Orderly Classrooms?
