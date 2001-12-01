Skip to main content
Distribution and Growth in Latin America in an Era of Structural Reform

The Impact of Globalisation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/632187765702
Authors
Samuel A. Morley
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Morley, S. (2001), “Distribution and Growth in Latin America in an Era of Structural Reform: The Impact of Globalisation”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 184, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/632187765702.
