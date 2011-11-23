Skip to main content
Digital Identity Management for Natural Persons

Enabling Innovation and Trust in the Internet Economy - Guidance for Government Policy Makers
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg1zqsm3pns-en
OECD
OECD Digital Economy Papers
OECD (2011), “Digital Identity Management for Natural Persons: Enabling Innovation and Trust in the Internet Economy - Guidance for Government Policy Makers”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 186, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg1zqsm3pns-en.
