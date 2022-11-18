Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Digital higher education

Emerging quality standards, practices and supports
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f622f257-en
Authors
François Staring, Mark Brown, Paul Bacsich, Dirk Ifenthaler
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Staring, F. et al. (2022), “Digital higher education: Emerging quality standards, practices and supports”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 281, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f622f257-en.
Go to top