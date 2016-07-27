Building on the OECD Recommendation on Digital Government Strategies, and based on a small number of cases from Nordic countries that tend to focus on achieving important gains in efficiency and productivity, the paper outlines a number of key questions on the implementation of digital government strategies in the complex area of public welfare services. The paper also outlines some of the emerging changes – in relation to the role and implications of new technological opportunities, changing role and relationships with the services’ users, the role of data, new ethical challenges – that will be an integral part of policy making in the welfare sector in the years to come.
Digital Government Strategies for Transforming Public Services in the Welfare Areas
OECD Digital Government Studies