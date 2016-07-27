Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Digital Government Strategies for Transforming Public Services in the Welfare Areas

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0d2eff45-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Government Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), Digital Government Strategies for Transforming Public Services in the Welfare Areas, OECD Digital Government Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0d2eff45-en.
Go to top