Digital Government Strategies for Transforming Public Services in the Welfare Areas

Building on the OECD Recommendation on Digital Government Strategies, and based on a small number of cases from Nordic countries that tend to focus on achieving important gains in efficiency and productivity, the paper outlines a number of key questions on the implementation of digital government strategies in the complex area of public welfare services. The paper also outlines some of the emerging changes – in relation to the role and implications of new technological opportunities, changing role and relationships with the services’ users, the role of data, new ethical challenges – that will be an integral part of policy making in the welfare sector in the years to come.