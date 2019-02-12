Skip to main content
Digital Dividend: Policies to Harness the Productivity Potential of Digital Technologies

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/273176bc-en
Authors
Stéphane Sorbe, Peter Gal, Giuseppe Nicoletti, Christina Timiliotis
Tags
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Sorbe, S. et al. (2019), “Digital Dividend: Policies to Harness the Productivity Potential of Digital Technologies”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/273176bc-en.
