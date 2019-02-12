This paper presents a range of policies to enhance adoption of digital technologies and firm productivity. It quantifies illustratively the effect of policy changes by combining the results of two recent OECD analyses on the drivers of adoption and their productivity benefits. Increasing access to high-speed internet, upgrading technical and managerial skills and implementing product and labour market reforms to facilitate the reallocation of resources in the economy are found to be the main factors supporting the efficient adoption of a selection of digital technologies. The most productive firms have benefitted relatively more from digitalisation in the past, contributing to a widening productivity gap with less productive firms. Policies should create the conditions for efficient adoption by less productive firms, which would help them to catch up, achieving a double dividend in terms of growth and inclusiveness. Enhancing skills has a key role to play in this area since less productive firms suffer relatively more from skill shortages.
Digital Dividend: Policies to Harness the Productivity Potential of Digital Technologies
Policy paper
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper31 May 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
6 June 2023
-
Policy paper4 February 2022
-
Policy paper26 November 2021
-
19 October 2021
-
Policy paper14 April 2020
-
10 September 2019
Related publications
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
25 April 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
29 February 2024