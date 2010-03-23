Developments in Cable Broadband Networks

The position of cable operators within the pay TV market has changed drastically in recent years. Although video service remains core to the cable industry’s business model, cable TV’s market share has been dropping significantly with intense competition from direct broadcast satellite services (DBS), Internet protocol Television (IPTV) services, digital terrestrial television services (DTT) and finally from over-the-top (OTT) service providers that supply video over an existing data connection from a third party. Cable still has a strong market position for video, particularly because of its existing relationships with content providers but the market is likely to become more competitive as other substitutable offers become available over a range of media.