Development is back

Achieving the economic development of poor countries remains, even in the third millennium, a formidable challenge which increasingly preoccupies OECD countries. The Organisation's Development Centre was founded in 1962 as one means to study and to try to confront the problems of comparative development and to relate them to experiences in the more advanced economies. This book provides a compendium of that experience and looks forward to future policies and strategies which might provide some solutions to the problems facing developing countries. Some reflections are also included on a remarkable institution which has evolved and been transformed better to synchronise with the OECD's overall efforts in favour of the poorer countries, regions and peoples.