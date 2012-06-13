This paper presents development accounting exercises in Latin America using novel databases and methods to investigate the robustness of its results. While total factor productivity initially appears to be the most important driver of output per worker gaps in Latin America and the Caribbean, this “fact” is not robust to alternative functional forms, adjustments for the quality of human capital and endogeneity considerations. The paper also highlights the heterogeneity among countries in the region and discusses alternative ways to link macroeconomic benchmarking to policies.
Development Accounting: Lessons for Latin America
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
22 March 2024
-
Working paper9 November 2023
-
6 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2022
-
Working paper20 December 2021
-
4 October 2021
-
-
26 May 2021
Related publications
-
7 May 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
16 May 2023
-
18 April 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
7 November 2022
-
7 October 2022
-
27 April 2022