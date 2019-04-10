This book highlights new scientific research about how people learn, including interdisciplinary perspectives from neuroscience, the social, cognitive and behavioural sciences, education, computer and information sciences, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and engineering. These new developments offer fascinating new perspectives, based on technological advances, which enable a re-examination of longstanding problems in learning, raise new questions, and offer new approaches to the study of learning. This report seeks to catalyse discussions on the implications of these research findings for education practice and policy, and in turn, on how knowledge and experience from real-world education practice and policy could challenge and inform research agendas and theory building.
Developing Minds in the Digital Age
Towards a Science of Learning for 21st Century Education
Report
Educational Research and Innovation
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 May 2024
-
16 November 2023
-
12 August 2023
-
28 July 2023
-
28 March 2023
-
18 July 2022
-
22 November 2021
-
18 November 2021
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
13 December 2023