Determinants of digital technology use by companies

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a9b53784-en
Authors
Timothy DeStefano, Koen De Backer, Laurent Moussiegt
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

DeStefano, T., K. De Backer and L. Moussiegt (2017), “Determinants of digital technology use by companies”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 40, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a9b53784-en.
