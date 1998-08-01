Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Determinants of Customs Fraud and Corruption

Evidence from Two African Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/881285326435
Authors
David Stasavage, Cécile Daubrée
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Stasavage, D. and C. Daubrée (1998), “Determinants of Customs Fraud and Corruption: Evidence from Two African Countries”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 138, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/881285326435.
Go to top