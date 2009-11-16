Skip to main content
Designing Local Skills Strategies

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264066649-en
OECD
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Edited by Francesca Froy, Sylvain Giguère and Andrea-Rosalinde Hofer
Froy, F., S. Giguère and A. Hofer (eds.) (2009), Designing Local Skills Strategies, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264066649-en.
