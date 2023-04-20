Tax incentives that provide preferential tax treatment to the incomes arising from research and development (R&D) and innovation activities, such as intellectual property regimes, have become widespread in recent years. This paper describes the key design features of tax incentives available in 49 member countries of the Inclusive Framework on BEPS (IF), covering all OECD countries and EU countries. It outlines differences in the design of such incentives that may translate into differences in the tax benefits offered. The information collected and reported in this paper is a first step towards a more systematic comparison of tax support policies for R&D and Innovation.
Design features of income-based tax incentives for R&D and innovation
Working paper
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
19 March 2024
-
Working paper9 January 2024
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper11 October 2023
-
Working paper28 August 2023
-
Working paper27 July 2023
-
27 July 2023
-
Working paper27 July 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper9 January 2024
-
21 November 2023
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper11 October 2023
-
Working paper28 August 2023
-
Working paper27 July 2023
-
27 July 2023
-
Working paper27 July 2023