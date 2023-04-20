Skip to main content
Design features of income-based tax incentives for R&D and innovation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a5346119-en
Authors
Ana Cinta González Cabral, Pierce O’Reilly, Silvia Appelt, Fernando Galindo-Rueda, Tibor Hanappi
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
González Cabral, A. et al. (2023), “Design features of income-based tax incentives for R&D and innovation”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 60, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a5346119-en.
