Demographic Transition and an Ageing Society

Implications for Local Labour Markets in Poland
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k47xj1js027-en
Authors
Cristina Martinez-Fernandez, Tamara Weyman, Jolanta Perek-Białas, Iwona Sagan, Piotr Szukalski, Piotr Stronkowski
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Martinez-Fernandez, C. et al. (2013), “Demographic Transition and an Ageing Society: Implications for Local Labour Markets in Poland”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2013/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k47xj1js027-en.
