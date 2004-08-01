Skip to main content
Decentralisation and Poverty in Developing Countries

Exploring the Impact
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/132704628030
Authors
Johannes Jütting, Céline Kauffmann, Ida McDonnell, Holger Osterrieder, Nicolas Pinaud, Lucia Wegner
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Jütting, J. et al. (2004), “Decentralisation and Poverty in Developing Countries: Exploring the Impact”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 236, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/132704628030.
