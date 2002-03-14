Skip to main content
Cybersquatting

The OECD's Experience and the Problems it Illustrates with Registrar Practices and the 'Whois' System
https://doi.org/10.1787/233634324036
OECD
OECD (2002), “Cybersquatting: The OECD's Experience and the Problems it Illustrates with Registrar Practices and the 'Whois' System”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 59, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/233634324036.
