This report summarises the problem recently met by the OECD with regard to the cybersquatting of the ocde.org domain name, and identifies the general policy issues arising from this experience.
Cybersquatting
The OECD's Experience and the Problems it Illustrates with Registrar Practices and the 'Whois' System
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
